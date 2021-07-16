﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai pledges bigger support for cross-Strait exchanges

  16:39 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
City is one of the most active in cross-Strait business and grassroots exchanges, Party secretary tells high-level seminar.
Ti Gong

Li Qiang, Party secretary of Shanghai, delivers a speech during the seminar.

More than 100 politicians, experts and youth representatives from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan gathered at a seminar in Shanghai on Thursday to share their views on the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"As one of the most active places for exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, Shanghai will try its best to make bigger contributions to further enhancing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation," said Li Qiang, Party secretary of Shanghai.

He said Shanghai will continue to improve its business environment to enable more Taiwan-invested enterprises to enjoy development opportunities in the city. It will build up more platforms to enhance contacts in cities and towns in Taiwan to deepen grassroots exchanges and to maintain and develop cross-Strait cultural links. 

The city will also expand channels for youth exchanges across the Strait and help more young Taiwanese to realize their dreams in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Yok Mu-ming, former chairperson of the New Party in Taiwan, addresses the seminar.

Yok Mu-ming, 81, former chairperson of the New Party in Taiwan, said the mainland and Taiwan belong to the Chinese nation, a fact witnessed by history.

"I moved to Taiwan in 1948 with my father (for an industrial expo). He had planned to bring my elder brother but changed his mind upon departure as my brother didn't pack up his schoolbag well," he said. "I boarded the ship with the ticket originally for my brother. If Taiwan is not part of China, how could it be so easy to make such a change in a trip."

Yok said he is proud to see the achievements the Chinese mainland has made.

"Born during the war against Japanese invasion, I have been pursuing the dream of China becoming a strong nation so that I can be a proud Chinese," he said. "The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation cannot be achieved without Taiwan, therefore, though I am in my 80s now, I'm still devoted to it."

He said national rejuvenation is "the mission and responsibility of the young generation, the future of the nation, and will be their glory."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
