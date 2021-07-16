Dessert food outlet docked US$1,500 for using plastic straws

The operator of dessert chain Meet Fresh (Xian Yu Xian) has recently been fined for providing non-biodegradable plastic straws to consumers.

The fine, totaling 10,000 yuan (US$1,546), was imposed by Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation, according to corporate data platform Tianyancha.

An outlet of Meet Fresh on Nanjing Road W. was found by district market inspectors to be offering two types of non-biodegradable plastic straws to consumers. The inspectors visited the store after receiving a tip-off.

Restaurants and food outlets are not allowed to provide non-biodegradable plastic straws and tableware, including cutlery and food containers.



Disposable plastic bags, degradable or not, have been banned in all supermarkets, shops and malls from 2021.

The Meet Fresh outlet has rectified its error, Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation said.