Suspect in Minhang murder case in custody

The murder of a woman was reported to district police at 6am on Thursday, and the suspect was apprehended at 8pm the same day.

A suspect in a Minhang District murder case has been taken into custody, police said today.

The murder of a woman was reported to district police at 6am on Thursday.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man surnamed He, was apprehended at 8pm the same day, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.