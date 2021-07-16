Suspect in Minhang murder case in custody
A suspect in a Minhang District murder case has been taken into custody, police said today.
The murder of a woman was reported to district police at 6am on Thursday.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man surnamed He, was apprehended at 8pm the same day, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
