The top science and technology minds of 2021

Li Qian
  21:06 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
From leading engineers to outstanding entrepreneurs, 10 people were honored as this year's "most beautiful scientific and technological workers" in Shanghai.
Li Qian
Of them, Ding Wenjiang, a renowned materials science and engineering specialist, has developed the world's best and lightest magnesium alloys with rare earth metals, and he has opened up a new era of using magnesium as metallic implants in human beings.

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Ding Wenjiang

Zhu Zhencai was involved in the development of China's quantum satellite via Quantum Experiments at Space Scale (QUESS) and China's BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Zhu Zhencai

Wu Guoqiang, hailed as the first urban planning master, has initiated the smart urban planning concept that has been applied in several major projects, such as World Expo 2010 Shanghai, Beijing's subcenter and Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Wu Zhiqiang

Drug developer Liu Hong has led the research of a new anti-coronavirus drug , which has begun clinical trials in the United States. Also, she has been recruited to serve as deputy editor-in-chief of the peer-reviewed Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, which has enhanced Chinese female scientists' influence in the global scientific community.

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Liu Hong

Other honorees are shipbuilding experts Mao Xianqun and Hu Keyi, textile engineer Yang Shibin, Chenshan Botanical Garden director Hu Yonghong, advanced laser technology researcher Hou Xia and Shi Jianlin, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Mao Xianqun

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Hu Keyi

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Yang Shibin

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Hu Yonghong

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Hou Xia

The top science and technology minds of 2021
Ti Gong

Shi Jianlin

