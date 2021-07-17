3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday. They are Chinese returning from Brazil, Nigeria and Ukraine.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 12.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on July 13.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Ukraine who arrived at the local airport on July 15.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 89 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,895 imported cases, 1,826 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.