Special episode marks finale of Shanghai through eyes of expats

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying Dai Mengyi
  11:16 UTC+8, 2021-07-17       0
The video series, "Shanghai Through Our Eyes," which interviewed 100 foreigners concludes today with a special episode.
The video series "Shanghai Through Our Eyes," which interviewed 100 foreigners, including scientists, scholars, sports stars, artists and entrepreneurs, concludes today with a special episode. 

It features American expatriate Steven Clark Rockefeller Jr. and Italian expatriate Carmine Gelli.

Rockefeller is the chairman of Silver Rock Partners Limited, a joint venture investment platform.

As a long-time admirer of Chinese culture, Rockefeller is impressed by the international and innovative characteristics of Shanghai. He says the city is a mix of rich history and modern dynamism.

"China has achieved phenomenal results in economic development and many other social grounds," said Rockefeller. "I'm inspired by  China's success in alleviating poverty."

Rockefeller believes in the prospect of bilateral ties between China and the United States through dialogue and collaboration.

Italian expatriate Gelli is the president of Confimprese Nordovest.

"China's progress and development is an important part of the world economic advancement and has become the driving force of the world economy," said Gelli. "Shanghai is a city with a great future."

He said the CIIE opens a window of communication between China and Italy, not only for cultural exchange, but also for the promotion of Italian goods.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
