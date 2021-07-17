﻿
News / Metro

Healthy outlook in store for Changning District

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:44 UTC+8, 2021-07-17       0
Changning District has established a district-based intelligent medical reservation and data platform.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:44 UTC+8, 2021-07-17       0

Changning District has established a district-based intelligent medical reservation and data platform. 

This provides accurate reservation times, and shares results and medical information with all medical facilities in the city. This avoids unnecessary tests and reduces patients' trouble and financial burden.

All medical facilities in the district are offering e-medical payment services, so patients don't have to queue. A digital medical record system will be completed by October, when e-invoice of outpatients, hospitalization and Internet hospital services are all available. 

"The online reservation of nucleic acid tests and COVID-19 vaccination are all available for the convenience of people," said Chi Jie from Changning District Health Commission.

He said one third of expatriates undergoing COVID-19 vaccination in the city are seen at Changning's Tongren Hospital. 

"Changning has a large number of expatriates, who are included in the service target of our health care system," Chi said. "It offers state-owned hospitals and high-end international clinics and hospitals to meet their various demands."

Ma Jun, president of Tongren Hospital, said the hospital has taken an important role in infectious disease prevention and control, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tongren is near Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao traffic hub," Ma said. 

"It has a large responsibility in imported infectious case control, new infectious disease screening and treatment, public health event management, big conferences and contest management and community-based health promotion.

"An infectious disease network consisting of hospitals, disease control and prevention centers, community, custom and fever surveillance spots was established soon after the coronavirus epidemic."

Healthy outlook in store for Changning District
Ti Gong

A woman uses a self-service machine at Tongren Hospital to check her medical bill.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     