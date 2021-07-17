Healthy outlook in store for Changning District

Changning District has established a district-based intelligent medical reservation and data platform.

This provides accurate reservation times, and shares results and medical information with all medical facilities in the city. This avoids unnecessary tests and reduces patients' trouble and financial burden.

All medical facilities in the district are offering e-medical payment services, so patients don't have to queue. A digital medical record system will be completed by October, when e-invoice of outpatients, hospitalization and Internet hospital services are all available.



"The online reservation of nucleic acid tests and COVID-19 vaccination are all available for the convenience of people," said Chi Jie from Changning District Health Commission.

He said one third of expatriates undergoing COVID-19 vaccination in the city are seen at Changning's Tongren Hospital.

"Changning has a large number of expatriates, who are included in the service target of our health care system," Chi said. "It offers state-owned hospitals and high-end international clinics and hospitals to meet their various demands."

Ma Jun, president of Tongren Hospital, said the hospital has taken an important role in infectious disease prevention and control, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tongren is near Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao traffic hub," Ma said.

"It has a large responsibility in imported infectious case control, new infectious disease screening and treatment, public health event management, big conferences and contest management and community-based health promotion.

"An infectious disease network consisting of hospitals, disease control and prevention centers, community, custom and fever surveillance spots was established soon after the coronavirus epidemic."