Panda celebrates birthday with fruit and vegetable ice cake

Giant panda Qi Qi celebrated her third birthday at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park on Saturday with a special birthday cake, gifts and good wishes from visitors.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Giant panda Qi Qi celebrated her third birthday at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area on Saturday with a special birthday cake, gifts and good wishes from visitors.

Animal keepers prepared a fruit and vegetable ice cake and a bamboo shoot pagoda nearly one meter high for the star animal of the park.

Her living area was decorated with flowers.

A mobile phone toy was among the gifts.

Born on July 17, 2018, Qi Qi now weighs more than 86 kilograms, up from 165 grams upon birth.

She is healthy and active and likes climbing trees and playing with balls.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong