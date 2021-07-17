﻿
News / Metro

Panda celebrates birthday with fruit and vegetable ice cake

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:46 UTC+8, 2021-07-17       0
Giant panda Qi Qi celebrated her third birthday at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park on Saturday with a special birthday cake, gifts and good wishes from visitors.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:46 UTC+8, 2021-07-17       0
Panda celebrates birthday with fruit and vegetable ice cake
Ti Gong

Qi Qi enjoys bamboo shoots. 

Panda celebrates birthday with fruit and vegetable ice cake
Ti Gong

A special birthday cake for Qi Qi.

Giant panda Qi Qi celebrated her third birthday at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area on Saturday with a special birthday cake, gifts and good wishes from visitors.

Animal keepers prepared a fruit and vegetable ice cake and a bamboo shoot pagoda nearly one meter high for the star animal of the park.

Her living area was decorated with flowers.

A mobile phone toy was among the gifts.

Born on July 17, 2018, Qi Qi now weighs more than 86 kilograms, up from 165 grams upon birth. 

She is healthy and active and likes climbing trees and playing with balls.

Panda celebrates birthday with fruit and vegetable ice cake
Ti Gong

Getting down to business.

Panda celebrates birthday with fruit and vegetable ice cake
Ti Gong

Qi Qi is attracted by the birthday cake. 

Panda celebrates birthday with fruit and vegetable ice cake
Ti Gong

A panda keeper prepares a mobile phone toy for Qi Qi. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     