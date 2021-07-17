Record number of young contestants at AI competition

The finals of a national artificial intelligence innovation competition for teenagers being held at the Shanghai Thomas School this weekend has attracted 5,000 contestants.

The competition, which began in 2018, drew a record number of contestants this year, double that of last year.

Students compete in 10 categories including programming tasks for drones, creating music with sensors and entering robots in football games.

The contestants range from kindergarten age to university and college students.

The competition is organized by Youth League Shanghai and partners.