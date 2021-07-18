1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia. Meanwhile, ten patients were discharged upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 13.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, ten patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,896 imported cases, 1,836 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.