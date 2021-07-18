﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-18       0
The world's largest planetarium opened its doors to the public on Sunday.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:35 UTC+8, 2021-07-18       0
Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of the main building of the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang
Ti Gong

The solar tower and 1-meter-diameter telescope.

The world's largest planetarium opened its doors to the public on Sunday.

There was a scramble to get tickets to the Shanghai Astronomy Museum. As soon as online reservation opened, tickets for the first week soon sold out.

The first 5,828 visitors joyfully made their way for the long-awaited visits to the museum on Sunday. Of them, Mao Yiwen, 18, arrived around 7:30am, two hours before the opening, becoming the first to enter the museum.

 "I'm so excited, I couldn't wait to experience it by myself," he said.

Mao just finished this year's college entrance exams in Shanghai. He got the ticket from the online ticketing system at 12:30am last Monday.

He was looking forward to seeing the 1-meter-diameter telescope, China's largest optical telescope for both astronomical research and science education, as well as the Foucault pendulum, a device named after French physicist Léon Foucault to demonstrate the Earth's rotation.

Ninety-four-year-old Ye Shuhua, China's first female observatory director, was among the scientists who proposed and took part in the construction of the museum.

"The complex is so beautiful," she said, after touring around the museum on Saturday. "We had been worried whether there would be visitors because it was built so far from downtown. But, today, you see, Lingang has developed so well.

"I hope it would be a place attractive to all kinds of people. Even those who know little about astronomy can benefit from a visit."

Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang
Li Qian / SHINE

A lunar sample.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang
Li Qian / SHINE

Many mineral grains can be seen in the sample.

Of the exhibits, Lunar sample No. 007, revealed at Saturday's opening ceremony, is no doubt the "star."

The sample, provided by the China National Space Administration, is displayed inside a crystal ball on the second floor. It weighs 9 milligrams. It was retrieved from Oceanus Procellarum on the lunar surface by the Chang'e 5 probe in December 2020.

Many mineral grains can be seen in the sample, including yellow olivine, brownish-red pyroxene and many impact-melted glass particles. Its study will help scientists to understand more about the origin and evolutionary history of the moon.

China's Chang'e-5 successfully retrieved 1,731 grams of lunar soil. This is the first time China obtained samples from the moon, and it is also the first time after nearly half of a century that human beings have collected samples from the moon again.

Previously, NASA's six Apollo manned lunar missions brought back more than 382 kilograms of lunar rock and soil samples. And the Soviet Union collected 362 grams of lunar soil samples through unmanned probes.

The solar tower of the museum also opened to the public on Sunday.

It allows visitors to observe high-definition images of sunspots, solar flares and solar prominences through professional optical devices. Looking through a telescope one meter in diameter, people can enjoy beautiful views of the heavens.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang
Li Qian / SHINE

The Earth and the Moon.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang
Ti Gong

A re-enactment of how Chang'e-5 and Yutu work on the surface of the moon.

The exhibition is mainly divided into three zones – "Home," "Cosmos" and "Odyssey" – to lead visitors on a tour around the solar system, faraway galaxies and even black holes, and to understand the history of astronomy and inspire people to think about its future.

There are so many exhibits to see, from meteorites from the moon, Mars and Vesta, to original works of Isaac Newton, Galileo Galilei and Johannes Kepler. And there are so many to experience.

How Chang'e-5 and Yutu work on the surface of the moon is re-enacted, and people can wear augmented reality glasses to experience walking on the moon. Also, there is a life-size model of the core module of Tianhe, which allows visitors to walk in and learn about how astronauts live in the space – what they eat, how they sleep and whether they exercise.

There are several theaters in the museum, but be aware that reservation is required.

The museum is located at 380 Lingang Avenue. Visiting hours are 9:30am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, except for the first Monday after its opening.

Real-name reservation is required for all. People can buy tickets on the museum's official website (www.sstm-sam.org.cn) or WeChat Account (gh_f1afa6047afc) seven days ahead of a visit. One ID can only buy one ticket. Every visitor is required to wear a mask and show their health QR code. An adult ticket is priced at 30 yuan (US$6.4) per person.

There is limited parking space, and Metro Line 16 is the best option to get there.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang
Ti Gong

The museum takes visitors on an immersive experience.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang
Ti Gong

A life-size model of the core module of Tianhe.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum opens to the public with big bang
Ti Gong

A recreation of Galileo Galilei's study.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     