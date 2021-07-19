4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are two Chinese and two Americans. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 12.

The second patient is a Chinese from Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on July 4.

The third and fourth patients are Americans who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on July 17.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 28 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,900 imported cases, 1,837 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.