Mom's heart problem no barrier to successful natural childbirth

City doctors help Hungarian woman from Hangzhou deliver second child, a daughter, naturally.

A Hungarian woman with heart problems has achieved her dream of giving birth naturally thanks to local doctors.



The woman, identified as Sofi, lives with her Chinese husband in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, and it was her second pregnancy.

She had visited several cardiologists in Hangzhou and other places in Zhejiang in order to give birth naturally. Doctors, however, suggested a cesarean section because of risks linked to the woman's history of arrhythmia.

Sofi had faced the same problem delivering her first baby in Hungary and underwent a cesarean surgery.

She was insistent on having her second child naturally and consulted SinoUnited Health in Shanghai.

After checking Sofi's medical history and conducting tests, Dr Lily Yan from SinoUnited Health told the woman that her heart would be strong enough to support the natural birth.

To ensure Sofi's safety, Yan accompanied her through the whole process of labor and delivery of a healthy girl.

"Every patient is special and unique. Doctors should carefully check each one's condition and give proper direction while respecting their demands and ensuring his or her safety and health," Yan said.

Sofi and her family expressed their gratitude for Yan's professionalism and respects for her wishes.

Ti Gong