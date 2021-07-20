3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Taiwan and Seychelles. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese from Taiwan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 17.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on July 5.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Seychelles who arrived at the local airport on July 17.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 38 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,903 imported cases, 1,840 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.