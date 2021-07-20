News / Metro

Hot day, but city residents welcome a 'crystal sky' delight

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-07-20       0
The good weather will last until tomorrow with the mercury ranging between 27 and 34 degrees.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-07-20       0
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun.
Hot day, but city residents welcome a 'crystal sky' delight
Chi Ming / Ti Gong

The "crystal sky" seen over the city today.

Hot day, but city residents welcome a 'crystal sky' delight
Dong Jun / SHINE

A "crystal sky" delighted people in the city on Tuesday, despite short showers in some areas and high temperatures that hit 34 degrees Celsius.

A blue sky with white clouds and good air quality is called "crystal sky" by local residents.

The good weather will last until tomorrow with the mercury ranging between 27 and 34 degrees.

From Thursday to next week, the blue sky is expected to be lost to thick clouds, gale-force winds and thundershowers as typhoon In-fa closes in on Shanghai's adjacent offshore region. Temperatures are also expected to drop to around 30 degrees, according to the bureau.

The eye of typhoon In-fa has arrived at about 920 kilometers east of Yilan, Taiwan Province, at 8am this morning.

In-fa is currently a violent typhoon with a maximum wind force of 108 kilometers per hour that is still increasing, the city's meteorological bureau said.

It is expected to move to the East China Sea on Thursday, July 22.

There are currently two tropical storms (this year's sixth and seventh) over the Pacific Ocean – Typhoon In-fa and Typhoon Cempaka.

Cempaka is expected to land in south China's Guangdong Province tonight, the National Meteorological Center said.

Hot day, but city residents welcome a 'crystal sky' delight
Ti Gong

Green trees, blue sky and white clouds are seen in a beautiful summer day on Hongshan Road in the Pudong New Area.

Hot day, but city residents welcome a 'crystal sky' delight
Guo Yilun / Ti Gong

The blue sky with moving clouds is seen in Xuhui District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     