2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Serbia and the UK. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 17.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on July 19.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 91 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,905 imported cases, 1,846 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.