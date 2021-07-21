﻿
News / Metro

Train services cut from Shanghai to rain-affected central China region

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:02 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
Wednesday services direct to and via Zhengzhou are affected and full ticket refunds are offered.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:02 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0

Some train services on Wednesday from Shanghai to Zhengzhou have been suspended due to the torrential rain in central China's Henan Province, China Railway Shanghai Group said.

They include the G2616 service from Shanghai Railway Station to Zhengzhou East Station, and G1806 and G1814 from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Zhengzhou East Station.

The suspension also involves services with Zhengzhou as one of the stops.

These are G1970 from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Lanzhou West Station, Gansu Province, and G1802 from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

A full refund of tickets is offered, the group said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     