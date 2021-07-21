Train services cut from Shanghai to rain-affected central China region

Wednesday services direct to and via Zhengzhou are affected and full ticket refunds are offered.

Some train services on Wednesday from Shanghai to Zhengzhou have been suspended due to the torrential rain in central China's Henan Province, China Railway Shanghai Group said.

They include the G2616 service from Shanghai Railway Station to Zhengzhou East Station, and G1806 and G1814 from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Zhengzhou East Station.

The suspension also involves services with Zhengzhou as one of the stops.

These are G1970 from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Lanzhou West Station, Gansu Province, and G1802 from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

A full refund of tickets is offered, the group said.