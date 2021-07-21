﻿
News / Metro

Travel agencies to refund tourists caught in Henan floods

Central China area drenched by record rainfall, killing 12 in Zhengzhou.
Travel agencies are offering full refunds to tourists who purchased tour products in Henan Province after heavy rain pounded the central Chinese province on Tuesday, killing 12 in its capital Zhengzhou.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com is offering full and unconditional refunds for tourists who booked hotels in Henan for Wednesday and those who bought tour packages to Henan with a Wednesday departure.

The refunds also apply to people whose tours have been disrupted in Henan due to weather conditions.

Online travel operator Tuniu is providing full refunds or free booking changes on accommodation, ticketing, vehicle rental services and tours for tourists to Zhengzhou whose schedules cover Wednesday and Thursday.

Other travel operators including Tongcheng-Elong and Alibaba's travel site Fliggy have applied similar refund policies.

Shanghai Spring Tour said it activated an emergency plan at midnight on Tuesday and has confirmed the safety of all its tourists in Henan.

The Huazhu Group, a hospitality management group, is offering full refund to guests who are scheduled to accommodate at its 294 hotels in Henan on Wednesday and Thursday.

Online tourism review website Mafengwo is offering full refund or free adjustment to tourists who have booked accommodation and tourism products in Henan with a schedule between July 20 and 27.

Travel agencies said they are closely following the development of the torrential rain to adjust their services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
