﻿
News / Metro

Construction starts on Qingpu's new public health center

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:31 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
Disease prevention and control a main focus of enhanced facilities in multi-functional complex.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:31 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
Construction starts on Qingpu's new public health center
Ti Gong

Officials launch the construction of Qingpu District's public health center.

Construction starts on Qingpu's new public health center
Ti Gong

Construction of Qingpu District's public health center starts on Wednesday.

Construction of Qingpu District's public health center started on Wednesday, a project that will enhance the district's public health facilities and improve its disease prevention and control system.

Covering more than 35,300 square meters with an investment of 449 million yuan (US$69.4 million), it will comprise a disease prevention and control center, a health monitoring center, an emergency rescue center and an emergency direction center.

It will serve as a public health management center incorporating infectious disease monitoring, chronic disease prevention management, handling of public health emergency incidents, emergency rescue, health monitoring and checks, and public health information network, according to the district government.

It will also have laboratories for microbiological tests.

The comprehensive public health center is located on Songrun Road near Huqingping Highway. Construction is scheduled to take 767 days.

Construction of the center, an important program of Qingpu New City, is of great significance in enhancing the district's public health capability and ensuring public security, said Sun Ting, deputy director of Qingpu District.

It will lift the district's capability to monitor big infectious disease hazards and respond to emergency public health incidents, the district government said.

Construction starts on Qingpu's new public health center
Ti Gong

An artistic rendering of the public health center.

Construction starts on Qingpu's new public health center
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     