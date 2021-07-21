Campaign launched to improve residents' health awareness

Lectures on eye care and hospital visits will be organized in local communities.

A weeklong campaign kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday to improve residents' health awareness.

Three leading medical experts gave lectures on lung cancer prevention and control, the role of traditional Chinese medicine in coronavirus treatment and spinal disease treatment at the opening ceremony of the campaign.

A series of health lectures and hospital visits will be organized to promote the public knowledge, said the organizer, Shanghai Health Commission.

Lectures on popular topics like eye care and screening will be launched at several communities, officials said.