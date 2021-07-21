Local foundation soliciting donations for flood victims in Henan

The Shanghai Charity Foundation is accepting donations for the people of flood-ravaged Henan Province.

The Shanghai Charity Foundation launched a relief action today for the central Chinese province of Henan, which has sustained huge losses due to dramatic rainfall and flooding over the past few days.

Those who wish to assist people in Henan can donate through the foundation's WeChat service number by scanning the QR code below. The webpage is available only in Chinese.

People who make a donation will get a credential in digital form from the foundation.