2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

One is a Chinese working in Canada and the other a Djiboutian. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 19.

The second patient is a Djiboutian who arrived at the local airport on July 6.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 46 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,907 imported cases, 1,849 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.