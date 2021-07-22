﻿
News / Metro

Mayor Gong holds video conference with Dassault CEO

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Bernard Charles, vice chairman and CEO of Dassault Systemes, the world's biggest industrial software provider, on Tuesday.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
Mayor Gong holds video conference with Dassault CEO

Mayor Gong Zheng in the video conference with Bernard Charles, vice chairman and CEO of Dassault Systemes, on Tuesday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Bernard Charles, vice chairman and CEO of Dassault Systemes, the world's biggest industrial software provider, on Tuesday.

Shanghai is pushing forward the high level reform and opening up of the Pudong New Area, and "we hope Dassault Systemes will further join Shanghai's construction of a scientific innovation center, with its unique advantages," Gong said.

"We welcome Dassault Systemes to participate in the (upcoming) 4th China International Import Expo to achieve more development by sharing market opportunities, and we will also provide better service for all kinds of enterprises with an outstanding business environment," he added.

Mayor Gong holds video conference with Dassault CEO

Bernard Charles, vice chairman and CEO of Dassault Systemes, in the video conference with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on Tuesday.


The excellent business environment in Shanghai is impressive, and the digital transformation in urban construction also brings new opportunities for Dassault Systemes, Charles replied.

"We will provide better service for the advanced manufacturing industry in China to achieve sustainable innovations and development," he noted

"We will continue to help the development of COVID-19 vaccines and other disease treatment options."

France's Dassault Systemes transferred its Asia headquarters from Tokyo, Japan, to Shanghai's Pudong in July last year. The company set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Shanghai in 2015, and last year it was upgraded to be the headquarters of China. The company provides software services such as simulation design in 11 industry categories, including aviation and aerospace, automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding design and life sciences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     