Mayor Gong holds video conference with Dassault CEO

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Bernard Charles, vice chairman and CEO of Dassault Systemes, the world's biggest industrial software provider, on Tuesday.

Shanghai is pushing forward the high level reform and opening up of the Pudong New Area, and "we hope Dassault Systemes will further join Shanghai's construction of a scientific innovation center, with its unique advantages," Gong said.

"We welcome Dassault Systemes to participate in the (upcoming) 4th China International Import Expo to achieve more development by sharing market opportunities, and we will also provide better service for all kinds of enterprises with an outstanding business environment," he added.

The excellent business environment in Shanghai is impressive, and the digital transformation in urban construction also brings new opportunities for Dassault Systemes, Charles replied.

"We will provide better service for the advanced manufacturing industry in China to achieve sustainable innovations and development," he noted

"We will continue to help the development of COVID-19 vaccines and other disease treatment options."

France's Dassault Systemes transferred its Asia headquarters from Tokyo, Japan, to Shanghai's Pudong in July last year. The company set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Shanghai in 2015, and last year it was upgraded to be the headquarters of China. The company provides software services such as simulation design in 11 industry categories, including aviation and aerospace, automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding design and life sciences.