Jiading underpasses to be fully monitored for water hazards

All underpasses in Jiading District will be included in its public safety monitoring system by late August, district head Gao Xiang said on Thursday.

Underpasses are considered to be especially vulnerable to floods and traffic safety in heavy rain. The district has 87 underpasses, one in seven for the whole city.

Eighty-three of the underpasses are being closely monitored for water levels, while the other four are under construction due to other road projects, Gao said.

"Once the water levels reach an alarming level, the system will send alarms to the water bureau, the subdistrict or town governments and police for them to take action for public safety," she said.

The city's road transportation authorities said on Wednesday that the underpass will be closed to traffic once its water level surpasses 25 centimeters.

This year's sixth typhoon In-fa has been upgraded to a severe typhoon and is moving its way north, which may seriously affect Shanghai with heavy rain and gale-force winds from Friday to next week.