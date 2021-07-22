﻿
News / Metro

Hospital rallies for donations to help critically ill nurse

Victim has worked on the coronavirus front line and is in intensive care.
Shanghai Hongkang Hospital has reported that one of its nurses who has been working on the coronavirus front line is in a critical condition with multi-organ failure due to infection and immunity disease.

Nurse Jiang Yihong suddenly fainted and couldn't speak or walk a week ago and was rushed to Shanghai Tongji Hospital where she was immediately placed in intensive care.

Jiang is from a poor family in rural Sichuan Province. Her colleagues are organizing donations to cover her huge medical bill for ICU and have called for public donations to help.

Ti Gong

Medical staff in Shanghai Hongkang Hospital donate money to help Jiang Yihong.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
