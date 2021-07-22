Hospital rallies for donations to help critically ill nurse
Shanghai Hongkang Hospital has reported that one of its nurses who has been working on the coronavirus front line is in a critical condition with multi-organ failure due to infection and immunity disease.
Nurse Jiang Yihong suddenly fainted and couldn't speak or walk a week ago and was rushed to Shanghai Tongji Hospital where she was immediately placed in intensive care.
Jiang is from a poor family in rural Sichuan Province. Her colleagues are organizing donations to cover her huge medical bill for ICU and have called for public donations to help.