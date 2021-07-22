News / Metro

Greenery and sanitation workers reinforce city for In-Fa

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
Shanghai's greenery and public sanitation workers are fully prepared for the approaching Typhoon In-Fa to ensure public safety.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
Greenery and sanitation workers reinforce city for In-Fa
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A worker fixes a tree on Huangling Road in Putuo District this afternoon ahead of the typhoon.

Greenery and sanitation workers reinforce city for In-Fa
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two workers fix a tree on Huangling Road.

Shanghai's greenery and public sanitation workers are fully prepared for the approaching Typhoon In-Fa to ensure public safety.

A 24-hour working mechanism is in place with monitoring enhanced in case of emergencies, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said today.

The city's 296 greenery emergency teams, 338 road cleaning emergency teams and 118 teams to handle unexpected situations resulting from signboards and outdoor advertisement facilities are in full gear to prevent flooding and stamp out hazards that may ensue from the typhoon.

Streetside trees have been tended to ahead of the typhoon.

In the first half of this year, about 200,000 trees in the city were trimmed, and greenery authorities have ordered strengthened efforts to ensure smooth drainage in forest lands and prevent trees from falling down.

Cleaning work on about 860 streets vulnerable to flooding will be enhanced, with fallen leaves and garbage cleared to eliminate flooding concerns.

Drainage outlets will be closely watched, with trash and fallen leaves removed.

Inspections on signboards and outdoor advertisements have been stepped up, especially in areas with big crowds and old facilities.

In the first six months of 2021, inspectors had checked about 253,000 outdoor advertisement facilities and signboards, and issued around 354,000 notification letters regarding safety concerns for these facilities.

Greenery and sanitation workers reinforce city for In-Fa
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two workers tend to a tree.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     