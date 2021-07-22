City considering more free bus rides for kids

The city's new bus rules under consideration would provide free rides to up to two children riding with an adult, which authorities claim reflects the country's new family policy.

Currently, only one child under 1.3 meters tall riding with an adult is exempt from purchasing tickets.

The new rules also prohibit passengers from taking pets and live poultry onto buses, except guide dogs and canines that serve the army or police.

Pungent smelling objects and inflated balloons are also forbidden.

Moreover, passengers cannot use fire, make loud noises or use the loudspeaker of their phones.

The new rules are now soliciting public opinions. People who have opinions can write to jkyc@jtw.shanghai.gov.cn before August 21.