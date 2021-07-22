﻿
Opinions to provide legal guarantees for Pudong's growth

The Shanghai People's procuratorate issued 19 implementation opinions today to provide legal guarantees for turning the Pudong New Area into a "pioneer of socialist modernization."
The Shanghai People's procuratorate issued 19 implementation measures today to provide legal guarantees for turning the Pudong New Area into a "pioneer of socialist modernization," a week after the national guideline was released.

China unveiled a guideline to drive Pudong's high-level reform and opening up recently.

Shanghai will enhance judicial services and optimize the business environment under the rule of law in the Pudong New Area.

The city's procuratorate organs will promote the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR), and improve the integrated work mechanism for criminal, civil and administrative inspections of IPR in Pudong, focusing on key areas such as the Zhangjiang Comprehensive National Science Center.

The measures indicate that crackdowns and punishments of various criminal offenses, especially financial crimes, that affect and undermine the development of Pudong will be increased in accordance with the law.

From July of 2019 to June of this year, Pudong's procuratorial organs approved 44 people for arrest in 30 cases, and prosecuted 101 people in 47 cases for various sorts of free-trade crimes.

Meanwhile, the city's procuratorates will increase public welfare protection to make Pudong's environment more livable and improve residents' quality of life.

Pudong will focus on cracking down on various crimes that damage the protection of the environment and resources.

