3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from France, the UAE and Spain. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 19.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on July 19.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the local airport on July 20.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 86 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,910 imported cases, 1,854 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.