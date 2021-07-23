﻿
News / Metro

Many weekend classes cancelled due to imminent typhoon

  22:52 UTC+8, 2021-07-23
As heavy rain and strong winds are forecast due to Typhoon In-Fa, some training organizations in Shanghai have decided to suspend classes over the weekend.
As heavy rain and strong winds are forecast due to Typhoon In-Fa, some training organizations in Shanghai have decided to suspend classes over the weekend.

Teachers from the Shine Art School began to inform parents of the cancellation of classes over the weekend on Friday afternoon.

"Due to the influence of the typhoon, we've decided to suspend classes over the weekend, and please avoid outdoor activities as much as possible and stay indoors to ensure safety," said the notice sent to parents.

Education First (EF), an English training company, also announced the cancellation of this weekend's classes on Friday night.

Parents welcomed the decisions.

"I was considering asking for absence from the EF class on Saturday for my daughter, as heavy rain is predicted," said Chen Yue, mother of an 8-year-old girl. "The decision of the training organization came in time. I think it's a good measure to ensure safety of both children and teachers."

Xu Jing, mother of a 5-year-old boy, said that she had decided to stay home for the weekend to avoid any risk caused by the typhoon, and fortunately her son's training classes have all been canceled.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
