2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 19.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the local airport on July 20.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 76 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,912 imported cases, 1,854 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.