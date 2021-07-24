Rail safety first as some train services canceled

Some train services in the Yangtze River Delta region have been canceled due to Typhoon In-Fa, China Railway Shanghai Group has announced.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Trains running on the Ningbo-Wenzhou section of Hangzhou-Shenzhen Railway, Shanghai-Kunming High-speed Railway, Jinhua-Wenzhou Railway, and Hangzhou-Ningbo Railway will suspend operations between Sunday and July 26 or 28.

Shanghai Jinshan Railway will be closed on Sunday and Monday as well.

Rail authorities are closely following the development of the typhoon to make flexible arrangements depending on weather conditions, the group said.

A full refund of tickets is offered, the group said.