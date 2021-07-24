﻿
News / Metro

Rail safety first as some train services canceled

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:32 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
Some train services in the Yangtze River Delta region have been canceled due to Typhoon In-Fa, China Railway Shanghai Group has announced.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:32 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
Rail safety first as some train services canceled
Ti Gong

A worker secures facilities at Shanghai Railway Station on Friday. 

Rail safety first as some train services canceled
Ti Gong

Signage is secured at Shanghai Railway Station on Friday. 

Some train services in the Yangtze River Delta region have been canceled due to the approach of Typhoon In-Fa, China Railway Shanghai Group has announced.

Trains running on the Ningbo-Wenzhou section of Hangzhou-Shenzhen Railway, Shanghai-Kunming High-speed Railway, Jinhua-Wenzhou Railway, and Hangzhou-Ningbo Railway will suspend operations between Sunday and July 26 or 28.

Shanghai Jinshan Railway will be closed on Sunday and Monday as well.

Rail authorities are closely following the development of the typhoon to make flexible arrangements depending on weather conditions, the group said.

A full refund of tickets is offered, the group said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     