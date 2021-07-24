﻿
Hundreds of flights canceled as Typhoon In-Fa approaches

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:36 UTC+8, 2021-07-24
More than 300 flights have been canceled at Shanghai's two airports as Typhoon In-Fa is set to make landfall in neighboring Zhejiang Province on Sunday.
Ti Gong

China Eastern has secured airport vehicles on the tarmac to ensure safety ahead of Typhoon In-Fa.

More than 300 flights have been canceled at Shanghai's two airports as of Saturday morning and more cancellations will follow as Typhoon In-Fa is set to make landfall in neighboring Zhejiang Province on Sunday.

Pudong International Airport had canceled 310 flights as of 10am, while Hongqiao airport canceled 44 according to the Shanghai Airport Authority. Flight cancellations and delays are expected to affect both airports over the weekend.

At Pudong airport, which will be affected by the typhoon more severely, 25 flights have been delayed by about two hours and 13 have been delayed for over two hours.

Travelers are reminded to check their flight information regularly with the airports or airlines.

The air traffic controller has issued an alert for flight delays at both airports and expects their takeoff and landing capacity to be reduced by 40 percent to 6pm on Saturday.

Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines has secured all its vehicles at the city's airports, while aircraft at berth overnight have been secured to the tarmac with cables. More airport service and crew members have been dispatched to serve stranded passengers at both airports.

The airline's weather forecasters will evaluate the movement of the typhoon every four hours to offer suggestions to the flight operations. Updated flight information will be available on the carrier's website, microblog and app.

Spring Airlines has cancelled 13 flights, mainly at Pudong airport, on Saturday. Free ticket refunds or changed services are provided.

Ti Gong

Aircraft at the Pudong airport is fully loaded with heavy cargo as typhoon approaches.

Ti Gong

Travelers line up at airlines' counters to refund or change flights on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Passengers check their flight information and the movement of typhoon at the Pudong airport.

Ti Gong

A lot of travelers at the Pudong airport during the ongoing summer travel rush.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
