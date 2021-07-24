﻿
News / Metro

Safety measures in place for arrival of Typhoon In-Fa

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:48 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
Jinshan District is racing to evacuate people as Typhoon In-Fa nears.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:48 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
Safety measures in place for arrival of Typhoon In-Fa
Ti Gong

Workers install water-proof panels.

Safety measures in place for arrival of Typhoon In-Fa
Ti Gong

A ship is lifted ashore.

Jinshan District is racing to evacuate people as Typhoon In-Fa nears.

Jinshan, with a 23.3-kilometer-long coastline, has more than 20,000 people to be evacuated to safety, including fishermen, construction workers and front-line workers on the seaside. 

The evacuation is set to complete by 9pm on Saturday night, the district's flood prevention office told Shanghai Daily.

Currently, the district has set up 279 temporary shelters which are able to accommodate more than 37,000 people. Security, medical and other services are  in place.

At 4:45pm, the district's weather forecasters released an orange alert for In-Fa, the second highest in the four-color system.

Heavy rains started to lash Jinshan last night.

Safety measures in place for arrival of Typhoon In-Fa
Ti Gong

Farmers rush to pick vegetables.

Safety measures in place for arrival of Typhoon In-Fa
Ti Gong

A temporary shelter.

By 9:45am on Saturday morning, local towns had received precipitation from 41.6 to 87.5 millimeters, and water levels of inland rivers have exceeded 2.4 meters. In particular, around midnight, the water level on Jinshanzui reached 5.89 meters high, and the City Beach witnessed wave runup and overtopping.

The six district-operated water gates have been working in full swing since 10pm last night. By this noon, they have drained off nearly 10 million cubic meters of water to make room for the possible flooding.

All tourist attractions on the seaside have closed, and flood-proof panels have been installed on seawalls. On the City Beach, all people have been evacuated, electricity has been cut off, outdoor tents have been removed and ships have been lifted ashore by crane.

Also, inspections have been carried out on outdoor advertising such as billboards and lighting fixtures along streets, as well as construction sites and vegetable and fruit greenhouses. Some structures were dismantled and some were reinforced  to eliminate danger.

Safety measures in place for arrival of Typhoon In-Fa
Ti Gong

Coastal areas take precautions.

Safety measures in place for arrival of Typhoon In-Fa
Ti Gong

Officials in Pudong are on high alert.

The Pudong New Area has also braced for the typhoon as it has 43.5 kilometers of shoreline with the Huangpu River, and 115 kilometers of coastline.

According to the new area's flooding prevention office, a total of 81,596 people will be evacuated. To date, it has prepared 500 temporary shelters which are able to accommodate 95,219 people.

Also, Pudong has set up 179 emergency teams to be on standby for 24 hours, along with 15 high-power pumping vehicles. It has designated officials to check and patrol around the riverside and seaside areas.

Safety measures in place for arrival of Typhoon In-Fa
Ti Gong

Illegal structures are dismantled.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     