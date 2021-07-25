4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai Saturday

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Romania who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 18.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on July 8.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese studying in Japan who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on July 22.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 61 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,916 imported cases, 1,855 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.