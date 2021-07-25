﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai suburban district upgrades emergency response level as Typhoon In-Fa might make second landfall

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:22 UTC+8, 2021-07-25       0
Approaching Typhoon In-Fa has triggered the highest emergency response level in Jinshan District.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:22 UTC+8, 2021-07-25       0
Shanghai suburban district upgrades emergency response level as Typhoon In-Fa might make second landfall
Ti Gong

A temporary shelter.

Shanghai suburban district upgrades emergency response level as Typhoon In-Fa might make second landfall
Ti Gong

Workers pump water from Yingwuzhou Wetland.

The approaching typhoon has triggered the highest emergency response level in Jinshan District.

Typhoon In-Fa hit land in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, around noon on Sunday, and it is expected to linger on China's east coast, possibly making a second landfall in Shanghai.

At 3pm, it arrived only 120 kilometers southeast from Jinshan, and it is moving northwest at a speed of around 15 kilometers per hour. It is very likely to land somewhere between Jiaxing's Haiyan and Shanghai's Jinshan late night on Sunday or early morning of Monday, according to the city's weather forecasters.

As a result, at 4pm, Jinshan upgraded the emergency response level to level one, the highest in the system. It has asked educational institutions, companies and factories to suspend operations.

From 8pm on Friday to 5pm on Sunday, Jinshan has received precipitation from 103.2 to 194.5 millimeters, with the biggest rainfall recorded on Jinshui Lake. Strong winds are whipping across the district, mostly with speeds from 17 to 25 meters per second. The Shuiku Village has been hit by gales gusting up to 29.3 meters per second.

According to the district's flood prevention office, several areas are expected to see water levels at historical high early Monday. In particular, water levels in Jinshanzui may reach 6.65 meters high, exceeding the warning level of 5.4 meters high and the historical record of 6.57 meters high.

So far, the district has evacuated more than 280,000 people to safety. It has 279 temporary shelters which are able to accommodate more than 37,000 people. Security, medical and other services are in place.

Also, it has prepared four high-power pumping vehicles, 334 mobile water pumps, 7,120 suction pumps especially for underground spaces in residential complexes, as well as 90,000 sandbags and more than 2,000 emergency experts.

Shanghai suburban district upgrades emergency response level as Typhoon In-Fa might make second landfall
Ti Gong

A fallen tree is cleared.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     