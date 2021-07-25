Typhoon In-Fa forecast to make landfall again

Typhoon In-Fa is forecast to make landfall again between the coastal regions of Haiyan, Zhejiang Province, and Jinshan District, Shanghai, between Sunday night and Monday morning.

This year's sixth typhoon, In-Fa, is forecast to make landfall again between the coastal regions of Haiyan, Zhejiang Province, and Jinshan District, Shanghai, between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to the city's meteorological bureau.

Typhoon In-Fa first landed in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, around 12:30pm.

"Typhoon In-Fa is similar to Typhoon Gloria in 1949 in terms of its moving path and landing situation," said Li Yongping, chief engineer of Shanghai Typhoon Research Institute of China Meteorological Administration. "At present, the heavy rains and strong winds are expected to last until Tuesday."

The eye of In-Fa was about 100 kilometers southeast of Shanghai, at 4pm this afternoon, packing winds of up to 136.8 kilometers per hour, and will move northwest at a speed of about 10 to 15 kilometers per hour, according to the bureau.

"We are currently not going to issue the red typhoon alert (the highest level of the four-tier system)," said Wu Rui, one chief weather service officer of the bureau.

Shanghai is expected to be hit by downpours with precipitation of up to 250 to 350 millimeters, from this afternoon to Tuesday. The temperature is expected to range between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The districts of Baoshan, Chongming, and Minhang as well as the Pudong New Area recorded a wind force of up to level 12, 134 kilometers per hour, strong enough to pull out a tree.

From 8am to 4pm on Sunday, 87.9 percent of sub-districts and towns in the city received precipitation reaching 25 millimeters. Among them, 16.7 percent of the sub-districts and towns' rainfall exceeded 50mm.

The alert warning for the high tide of the Huangpu River was upgraded to red one, the highest in the four-tier system.

Residents are advised to reduce outside activities and stay alert.

A total of 350,000 of people had been evacuated and relocated by 12pm on Sunday, the city's flood prevention office said.

The State Grid Shanghai Company said that the strong wind and downpours did not cause too much impact on Shanghai's power grid. Blackouts in the city mainly occurred on the distribution network side, and most of them were caused by the fall of trees and other reasons.

By 4pm today, the company has dispatched more than 10,000 emergency repair workers, over 3,290 repair vehicles, repaired 31 faulty lines, and restored power to more than 22,910 households.

They are currently trying their best to repair remaining electricity interruptions.

The company also suggests the local resident call 95598 when they have a power failure and other electric problems.