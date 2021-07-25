Unsafe balcony collapses, no one injured

The balcony of a fourth-floor apartment in the Pudong New Area came off during typhoon weather on Sunday, but no one was injured.

The balcony of a fourth-floor apartment in the Pudong New Area came off during typhoon weather on Sunday, but no one was injured, local news portal eastday.com has reported.

The incident happened in a residential complex in Zhoupu Town at 8:30am.

The entire balcony of the apartment was blown away together with the windows, exposing the bedroom.

The debris was cleared up immediately.

No other apartments in the residential complex had the same problem.

The owners of the apartment had knocked off a part of the load-bearing wall at the balcony, the news portal reported.