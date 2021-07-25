Workers clear fallen trees and blocked gutters

News / Metro

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:45 UTC+8, 2021-07-25       0
Parks across the city will remain closed on Monday, and all landscape lighting facilities were switched off on Sunday night due to Typhoon In-Fa.
Ti Gong

A local sanitation worker cleans a street on Sunday. 

Ti Gong

Shanghai's sanitation workers stick to their posts despite rain and gales on Sunday. 

As of 4pm on Sunday, more than 1,700 streetside trees and 2,962 trees inside parks and green lands that had been uprooted have been cleared, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

About 25,000 sanitation workers cleaned 6,885 streets vulnerable to flooding in the city on Sunday, and fallen leaves, garbage and sludge at 851,000 drainage outlets has been cleared.

A total of 182 advertisement boards and 1,361 signboards for businesses had been dismantled as of 4pm as they posed a safety risk.

In addition, 1,122 temporary advertisement facilities had been dismantled.

Warning signs have been set up, and patrols have been enhanced at parks to prevent people from entering, the bureau said.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's sanitation workers clear drainage outlets.

﻿
