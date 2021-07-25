Full refunds for canceled those with tourism plans

Travel agencies are offering full refunds for tourists affected by Typhoon In-Fa.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com has authorized full refunds or free adjustment of orders for those who have booked accommodation at hotels in Shanghai or Zhejiang Province with the check-in dates between July 23 and 26, it announced on Sunday night.

It is also offering full refunds or free adjustment for tour products with the departure date on Sunday and the destination of Shanghai or Hangzhou.

Another online travel operator Tongcheng-Elong is offering the same solution for people whose orders involved Shanghai or Hangzhou between July 23 and 25, and who were forced to cancel or change schedule due to In-Fa.