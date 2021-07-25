Government implements plans for safety of people

The Shanghai government has ordered a number of temporary measures to ensure people's safety before the orange alert for a typhoon is lifted.

The Shanghai government on Sunday night ordered a number of temporary measures to ensure people's safety before the orange alert for a typhoon and second-level emergency response mechanism to prevent flooding are lifted.

Among these, all group outdoor activities are halted, and parks, tourist attractions and amusement venues are closed.

All summer daycare classes and training classes for students are suspended. Water tours on the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek are called to a halt.

Working units which have planned or organized tourism activities are ordered to adjust schedules.

All construction sites should stop their work, and ships should anchor at docks or designated areas.

Operators of airports, airlines, railways, ports, long-distance coaches, passenger liners, ferries and subways should suspend services or make adjustments based on emergency plan requirements.

Working units should make proper arrangements for the schedules of employees given consideration to traffic difficulties resulting from bad weather and transportation changes.