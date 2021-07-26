Shanghai probes close contacts of asymptomatic case

97 close contacts of the Sichuan case have taken nucleic acid tests and been quarantined in Shanghai.

Shanghai has helped Sichuan Province investigate the people and places linked to an asymptomatic infection case in the city, epidemic prevention and control authorities said.

By 7am on Monday, 97 close contacts of the Sichuan case had taken nucleic acid tests and been put into quarantine. Among them, 82 people have tested negative for COVID-19 while testing of the rest of the samples is ongoing.

A total of 469 of their close contacts have been given nucleic acid tests and quarantined. Among them, 388 tested negative for COVID-19 while the rest are being tested.

Shanghai has screened a total of 225 relevant people, and corresponding control measures have been implemented. Their nucleic acid test results are all negative.

A total of 619 items and environmental samples from relevant places have been nucleic acid tested and the results are all negative. The relevant places have been fully disinfected.