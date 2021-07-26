﻿
News / Metro

Typhoon alerts downgraded as In-Fa loses momentum

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:50 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0
Rainfall and winds to persist through Thursday as typhoon weakens to severe tropical storm.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:50 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0
Typhoon alerts downgraded as In-Fa loses momentum
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People hang on to their umbrellas amid wind and heavy rain.

The city's meteorological center downgraded its typhoon alert from orange to yellow and rainstorm alert from yellow to blue at 11am on Monday as the intensity of Typhoon In-Fa decreased.

This year's sixth typhoon In-Fa made its second landfall in Pinghu City, Zhejiang Province, at around 9:50am on Monday, the National Meteorological Center said.

The typhoon has weakened to a severe tropical storm after packing a wind force of about 101 kilometers per hour at its center when it made landfall.

Shanghai is expected to experience rainfall and winds from In-Fa until Thursday, however these are forecast to gradually weaken, the bureau said.

In-Fa is forecast to move to the northwest and enter Jiangsu and Anhui provinces.

From 8am last Friday to 8am today, the districts of Baoshan, Minhang and Chongming, as well as the Pudong New Area, recorded level 12 wind forces up to 134 kilometers per hour. 

Most subdistricts and towns in the city, 90.7 percent, recorded rainfall up to 100 millimeters, and 7.9 percent of subdistricts and towns' rainfall exceeded 250 millimeters.

Temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius from Tuesday to Friday, according to the bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     