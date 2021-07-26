Typhoon alerts downgraded as In-Fa loses momentum

Rainfall and winds to persist through Thursday as typhoon weakens to severe tropical storm.

The city's meteorological center downgraded its typhoon alert from orange to yellow and rainstorm alert from yellow to blue at 11am on Monday as the intensity of Typhoon In-Fa decreased.

This year's sixth typhoon In-Fa made its second landfall in Pinghu City, Zhejiang Province, at around 9:50am on Monday, the National Meteorological Center said.

The typhoon has weakened to a severe tropical storm after packing a wind force of about 101 kilometers per hour at its center when it made landfall.

Shanghai is expected to experience rainfall and winds from In-Fa until Thursday, however these are forecast to gradually weaken, the bureau said.

In-Fa is forecast to move to the northwest and enter Jiangsu and Anhui provinces.

From 8am last Friday to 8am today, the districts of Baoshan, Minhang and Chongming, as well as the Pudong New Area, recorded level 12 wind forces up to 134 kilometers per hour.

Most subdistricts and towns in the city, 90.7 percent, recorded rainfall up to 100 millimeters, and 7.9 percent of subdistricts and towns' rainfall exceeded 250 millimeters.

Temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius from Tuesday to Friday, according to the bureau.