Starting Monday afternoon, all Metro lines are being fully resumed.

Shanghai's Metro network is returning to normal from Monday afternoon as Typhoon In-Fa moves away from the city.

Starting from 1:30pm, the maglev line and lines 7, 8, 10 and 17 have fully resumed services.

Lines 1, 3, 4, 9 and 11 will be fully in service from 2:30pm, Shanghai Metro said.

The operator said other lines would gradually resume full services once technical inspections are completed.