NECC Shanghai a boost to the MICE sector

  14:34 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0
Super complex with 15 huge exhibition halls in Qingpu District is ideally situated for business visitors from home and abroad
When the first pile of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) was laid in Xujing area in Qingpu District on December 26, 2011, it not only marked the start of the construction of the exhibition and convention venue, but also heralded a new chapter in the world's exhibition and convention industry.

Looking back, Zhang Youming, born in Xujing, has too much to share.

"From that moment, I captured the whole construction process and operation of NECC Shanghai in lens, and I used more than 10,000 photos to record the growth and ballooning development of the 'four-leaf clover,'" he said.

Over the past years, he has kept following the birth and growth of NECC Shanghai with his camera, leaving precious archive of the venue.

Before NECC Shanghai was built, shortage of big venues hindered the development of Shanghai's MICE (meeting, incentive, conference and event) sector. NECC Shanghai broke that bottleneck, delivering a boost to Shanghai's exhibition and convention industry.

Night view of NECC Shanghai

On December 31, 2014, the "four-leaf clover" came into being. As a national-level super exhibition and convention complex, it covers more than 1.5 million square meters. Comprising diversified functions including exhibition, convention, activity, business, office building and hotel, it is the largest complex of its kind in operation in the world.

It has 15 huge exhibition halls, each covering nearly 30,000 square meters.

NECC Shanghai has an ideal geographic location, only 1.5 kilometers from the Hongqiao Hub. It is connected with the Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao International Airport with corridors and underground passages, as well as Metro Line 2.

Within one or two hours, people can reach major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region by rail and two or three hours to major cities in Asia Pacific from NECC Shanghai by flight.

The "four-leaf clover" has become a new landmark in the Yangtze River Delta region.

On November 5, 2018, the first China International Import Expo opened, further boosting the development of NECC Shanghai. In 2020, COVID-19 did not deter participants' enthusiasm of CIIE. The exhibition space amounted to nearly 360,000 square meters, expanding nearly 30,000 square meters from the 2019 event.

It attracted nearly 400,000 professional visitors for registration with intended trade volume totaling US$72.62 billion, up 2.1 percent from 2019.

"The international influence of NECC Shanghai is significantly lifted, and I am full of confidence on the development of China's exhibition and convention industry and NECC Shanghai," said Tang Guifa, president of NECC Shanghai.

A number of big exhibitions such as the International Automobile and Manufacturing Technology Exhibition and China International Industry Fair have landed in NECC Shanghai, which is developing exhibition-related tourism brands, products, performance and sports events, benefiting from the spill-over effect of CIIE.

The target is to turn it into a highland of the integration of exhibition and convention industry, gathering fashion elements. By the end of 2025, Shanghai will be built into an international exhibition and convention center, and NECC Shanghai is an important part in the blueprint.

"I will keep capturing the beauty of the 'four-leaf clover' in my lens," said Zhang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
CIIE
