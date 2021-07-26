Shanghai Disney attractions set to reopen on Tuesday

With Typhoon In-Fa decreasing in strength in Shanghai, Shanghai Disney Resort will resume operations on Tuesday.

Shanghai Disneyland will open from 8:30am to 8pm, and Disneytown from 10am to 9pm. Wishing Star Park, however, will remain closed.

The resort is continuing to closely monitor weather conditions, and will notify patrons if there are any further changes to operation hours.

Ticket-holders for Sunday and Monday for Shanghai Disneyland can visit the park on any other day within the next six months, or get a refund through their original ticket purchase channel.



For any further information, patrons can contact Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center on: 400-180-0000 (Chinese mainland) or +86-21-3158-0000 (other countries / regions). Or they can e-mail to shdr.yuding@disney.com.