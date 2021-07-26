﻿
News / Metro

City continues to improve transport for import expo patrons

﻿ Chen Huizhi
  17:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0
New priorities include better organized services and more parking spaces.
The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will continue to prioritize public transport, Shanghai's transportation commission said Monday.

About 77 percent of visitors to the first three editions of the expo used public transport, the commission said.

This year, the government will improve the organization of transport for the event, while providing more parking spaces and making parking reservations more efficient.

Also, the city has been pressing ahead with building and improving road infrastructure for the event. All projects are expected to be finished by the end of September.

The new bridge on Lintao Road over Suzhou Creek in Jiading District, a key project, was built up at the end of June.

This year's CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10 at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Qingpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CIIE
