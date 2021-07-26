News / Metro

Zoo animals all safe amid Typhoon In-Fa in Shanghai

Hu Min
  20:01 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0
All the inhabitants at the Shanghai Zoo safely took shelter inside during Typhoon In-Fa.
Ti Gong

An animal keeper feeds penguins at the Shanghai Zoo as Typhoon In-Fa hits the city.

Ti Gong

A giant panda shelters inside at the Shanghai Zoo.

Some tourist attractions such as the Shanghai Wild Animal Park and the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park that were closed on Sunday and Monday because of Typhoon In-Fa will reopen on Tuesday. 

The city's landscape lighting facilities which were switched off on Sunday and Monday will be turned on again on Tuesday, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau. 

The Shanghai Zoo said on Monday all its animal guests had been moved inside for the typhoon and were safe. 

The zoo will remain closed on Tuesday morning and its operator said reopening depends on weather conditions.

Ti Gong

A little addax antelope at the Shanghai Zoo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
