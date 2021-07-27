4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are one Russian and three Chinese returning from Bahrain and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 23.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in Bahrain who arrived at the local airport on July 12.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese working in Sri Lanka who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on July 23.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 65 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,920 imported cases, 1,859 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.