66 comprehensive community centers to be built across district

  12:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-27
Sixty-six neighborhood centers will be built in Jiading District before 2025 to develop "15-minute comprehensive community service areas.
Sixty-six neighborhood centers will be built in Jiading District before 2025 to develop "15-minute comprehensive community service areas.

"The neighborhood centers will provide legal consultance, elderly care, medical treatment and recreational and sports services for the public, as well as promote communication between the district's government and local firms.

The 15-minute comprehensive community service is a key initiative of the district Party committee and government during the 14th Five Year Plan period (2021-2025).

It followed President Xi Jinping's call for cities built by the people and for the people and aims to improve governance capabilities based on the urban digital transformation.

There are four types of neighborhood centers.

Based on the overall situation of the Rural Revitalization Strategy, one is called a rural type which will expand the scope of services, extend service stations to each group's household and deliver high-quality services door to door.

The second is called a multipoint type which integrates public service resources and enriches the service connotation.

The other two, called single type and main and auxiliary type, will make full use of hardware infrastructure, aggregate the functions of management and service and continuously rationalize and optimize the operation mode.

A neighborhood center was launched at a community in Nanxiang Town as a pilot project during the conference. The more than 12,100-square-meter center at 169 Baoxiang Road covers nine communities and 55,000 residents.

All departments, institutions and companies in the district will work together to build Jiading New City, one of Shanghai's five new cities, and give people a sense of moving forward with the pilot project.

All sides also need to improve the multiple participation mechanism of social governance in order to promote high-quality development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
